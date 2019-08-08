State Treasurer State of Michigan Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FMR LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 92.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,431,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 469.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 953,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,653,000 after acquiring an additional 785,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 42.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,734,000 after acquiring an additional 584,631 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 5,258.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 529,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,958,000 after acquiring an additional 519,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,036,000 after acquiring an additional 473,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 110,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,527. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Edward Jones upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.66.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.