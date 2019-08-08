State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 369.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total value of $258,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total value of $726,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,750 shares of company stock worth $17,659,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $356.82. 169,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,016. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $245.59 and a 52 week high of $385.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $393.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.10.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

