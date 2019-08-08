State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Director Michelle Lantow Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Director Michelle Lantow bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $31,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of State Auto Financial stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.77. 1,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.31. State Auto Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $36.45.
State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.38). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $340.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STFC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
About State Auto Financial
State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.
