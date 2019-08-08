State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Director Michelle Lantow Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Director Michelle Lantow bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $31,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.77. 1,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.31. State Auto Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.38). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $340.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 109.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the second quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STFC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.