Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.8%.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.58. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.03.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

