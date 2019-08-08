Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stars Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stars Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stars Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.22.

NASDAQ:TSG opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Stars Group has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Stars Group had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $580.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stars Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSG. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Stars Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 447.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

