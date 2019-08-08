Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) Receives €57.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €55.38 ($64.39).

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Stabilus stock traded down €0.44 ($0.51) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €39.92 ($46.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 52-week high of €77.85 ($90.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $986.02 million and a PE ratio of 10.25.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.