SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,743,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,446,000 after purchasing an additional 558,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,908,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,472,000 after purchasing an additional 421,360 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,693 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,310,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,117,000 after purchasing an additional 589,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,867,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $607,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $96,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSNC stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.15.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

