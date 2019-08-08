Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $29,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $34,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 34,789 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in FedEx by 33.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,967 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $1,124,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $210.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $3.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.89. 18,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,029. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $150.68 and a 52-week high of $259.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

