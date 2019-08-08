Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Sports Direct International (LON:SPD)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sports Direct International from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Sports Direct International from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Sports Direct International alerts:

Shares of Sports Direct International stock opened at GBX 232.20 ($3.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 249.91. Sports Direct International has a 52 week low of GBX 166.60 ($2.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 410.30 ($5.36).

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Direct International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Direct International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.