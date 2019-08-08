Spectrecoin Price Up 32.4% Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $10,410.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00003482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 32.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00024069 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012215 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.01 or 0.01897976 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

