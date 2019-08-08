Spectre.ai Utility Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $10,958.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.49 or 0.04639850 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00043468 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000258 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000971 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

