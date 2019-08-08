Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) and Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRX) Head to Head Survey

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) and Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectral Medical and Valeritas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $2.96 million 21.37 -$1.92 million N/A N/A Valeritas $26.40 million 0.58 -$45.93 million ($34.20) -0.08

Spectral Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valeritas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spectral Medical and Valeritas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Valeritas 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valeritas has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 124.14%. Given Valeritas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valeritas is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Spectral Medical has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeritas has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and Valeritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -87.17% -45.91% -40.50% Valeritas -183.53% -1,757.04% -87.00%

Summary

Spectral Medical beats Valeritas on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan. It also develops, produces, and markets recombinant proteins, antibodies, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops continuous renal replacement therapy, an open platform for other hemoperfusion cartridges. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

