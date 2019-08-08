SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 443.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period.

Shares of GNR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.65. 1,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,750. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03.

