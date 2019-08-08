SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,191,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,335 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 229,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 359,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 105,411 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $792,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,546. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

