Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $713.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Southwest Gas updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,076. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, CEO John P. Hester sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $29,116.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,350 shares of company stock worth $555,637 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

