South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $32.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SJI. Guggenheim raised South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised South Jersey Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of SJI stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.71. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $266.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.12 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,006,000 after purchasing an additional 46,736 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,361,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $4,704,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.