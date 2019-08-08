SNS Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,815 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,361 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 737,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $77,676,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $108.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.80. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. Walmart’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

