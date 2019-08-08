SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 685 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 35.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 11,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,730,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,027 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,424 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,250.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,397 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after acquiring an additional 492,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,541,000 after acquiring an additional 472,005 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Macquarie raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.81.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 58,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $7,436,185.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,704 shares of company stock worth $15,185,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.37. The company had a trading volume of 525,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,429. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.37.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

