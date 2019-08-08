SNS Financial Group LLC Invests $259,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $56.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,575. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.30. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

