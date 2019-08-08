SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 402,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Enbridge by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 163,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Enbridge by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 17,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,338. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 106.83%.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

