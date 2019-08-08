SNS Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,678,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 144,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $264,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.