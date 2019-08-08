Snovio (SNOV) Hits Market Cap of $1.45 Million

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Snovio has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Snovio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Kucoin and Tidex. Snovio has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Snovio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00258974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.01218874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00091978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001965 BTC.

About Snovio

Snovio’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico . The official website for Snovio is tokensale.snov.io . Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . Snovio’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio

Buying and Selling Snovio

Snovio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snovio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snovio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.