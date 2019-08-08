Snc-Lavalin Group (SNC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE: SNC) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2019 – Snc-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Snc-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Snc-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Snc-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$43.00 to C$34.00.

8/2/2019 – Snc-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$26.00.

8/2/2019 – Snc-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$34.00.

8/2/2019 – Snc-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

7/23/2019 – Snc-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Snc-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Snc-Lavalin Group was given a new C$32.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Snc-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Snc-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$28.00.

7/8/2019 – Snc-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

7/3/2019 – Snc-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2019 – Snc-Lavalin Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

SNC traded up C$0.23 on Thursday, hitting C$17.58. The company had a trading volume of 298,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Snc-Lavalin Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$16.10 and a 52-week high of C$54.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

