Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.88

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and traded as high as $9.00. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 14,750 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $39.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 5.91%.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries in the United States. The company offers Easi-Set SlenderWall lightweight construction panels, which are exterior cladding systems used for the exterior walls of buildings; and Easi-Set Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use in highway projects, as well as residential, industrial, and commercial purposes.

