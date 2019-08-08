Smartlands Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.82 Million (SLT)

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Smartlands token can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00008143 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Exrates. Smartlands has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $2,650.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smartlands has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Smartlands

Smartlands launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Smartlands’ official message board is medium.com/@smartlands . Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartlands’ official website is smartlands.io

Smartlands Token Trading

Smartlands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

