Skylands Capital LLC Sells 8,325 Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Novanta worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,912,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,530,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Novanta by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 561,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,600,000 after acquiring an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,444,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Novanta by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novanta stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.93. 9,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,377. Novanta Inc has a 12 month low of $55.68 and a 12 month high of $96.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Novanta had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 30,100 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $2,805,621.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,506,588.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 16,277 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,183.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,460,601.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

