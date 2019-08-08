Skylands Capital LLC Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Zayo Group worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,183,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,371,000 after acquiring an additional 172,751 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZAYO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 995,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,109. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZAYO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.02.

In related news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 655,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $21,476,964.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,466,719.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Catherine Morris sold 13,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $451,170.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,855.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $47,051,887. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

