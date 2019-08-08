Skylands Capital LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,213,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,339,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,221,000 after acquiring an additional 330,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,425,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,484,000 after acquiring an additional 80,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,214,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,307,000 after acquiring an additional 103,507 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $8.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.41. 976,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.52. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $262.83. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $1,374,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,453 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.23.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

