Skylands Capital LLC Has $13.55 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.9% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

C stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.44. 9,118,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,646,390. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05. The company has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

