Skylands Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 419,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 2.74% of Quest Resource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRHC. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of Quest Resource stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.37. 332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Quest Resource Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

