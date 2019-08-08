Skylands Capital LLC Buys 101,625 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101,625 shares during the period. Urban Outfitters comprises about 1.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.36% of Urban Outfitters worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $42,713,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 811,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 524,469 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,045,443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $179,186,000 after purchasing an additional 363,325 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 120,393.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 300,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 299,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,083,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,389,000 after purchasing an additional 227,342 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URBN stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 68,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,601. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.31 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.49.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

