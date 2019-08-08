Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 15,050 Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. Arch Coal makes up approximately 4.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 1.92% of Arch Coal worth $29,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.81. 12,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,659. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.84. Arch Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $570.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.75 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCH. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Coal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arch Coal to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.17.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel purchased 2,200 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $195,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.