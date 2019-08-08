SingularityNET (AGI) Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $17.38 million and $1.28 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Tidex, Binance and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00262074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.62 or 0.01217241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00019112 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00090669 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001991 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, Tidex, Liqui, DragonEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.