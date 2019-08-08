Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Issues Earnings Results

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.48 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

SBGI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 979,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,041. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, insider David D. Smith purchased 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $21,764,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven M. Marks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBGI shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

