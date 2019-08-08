Silver Bear Resources (TSE:SBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.22

Shares of Silver Bear Resources Inc. (TSE:SBR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 233576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market cap of $127.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Silver Bear Resources (TSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.55 million during the quarter.

Silver Bear Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties in Russia. Its principal focus is the Mangazeisky silver project, covering a license area of approximately 570 square kilometers, located to the north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha.

