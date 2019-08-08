Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) Shares Down 0.8%

Sigmaroc PLC (LON:SRC)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), approximately 235,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 687% from the average daily volume of 29,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.30 ($0.51).

SRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sigmaroc from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 63 ($0.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sigmaroc in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of $67.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.37.

In related news, insider David Barrett acquired 440,000 shares of Sigmaroc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £193,600 ($252,972.69).

About Sigmaroc (LON:SRC)

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

