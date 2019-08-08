Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14,778.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 52,838,274 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,174,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639,712 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,918,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,855,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,205,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.09. 5,903,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,855,875. The company has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $304,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.