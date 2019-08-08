Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IFG Group (LON:IFP)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IFG Group (LON:IFP) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of IFG Group stock opened at GBX 178.50 ($2.33) on Monday. IFG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The firm has a market cap of $188.15 million and a P/E ratio of -198.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.96.
IFG Group Company Profile
