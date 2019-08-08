Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IFG Group (LON:IFP)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IFG Group (LON:IFP) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of IFG Group stock opened at GBX 178.50 ($2.33) on Monday. IFG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The firm has a market cap of $188.15 million and a P/E ratio of -198.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.96.

IFG Group Company Profile

IFG Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the intermediation and administration of financial service products primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Platform and Independent Wealth Management. The company offers platform services in retirement and wealth planning markets, including individual savings accounts and general investment accounts, as well as self-invested personal pension products; pension administration services; and independent financial advisory services to private clients and organizations.

