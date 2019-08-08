Shift One Day Volume Tops $16,416.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Shift coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00002811 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Shift has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Shift has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $16,416.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,330,090 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDAX, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

