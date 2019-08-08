SHIELD Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $558,167.00 and approximately $1,074.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,737.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.87 or 0.01899503 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.35 or 0.02815483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00759252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.00794808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00051095 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00533445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00136821 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.