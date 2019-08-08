Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $44.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie reiterated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

SHEN stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $51.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $158.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 622.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 633.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

