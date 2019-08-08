Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report sales of $164.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.41 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $158.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $653.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $651.49 million to $656.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $695.85 million, with estimates ranging from $676.69 million to $715.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $158.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.23 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEN. BidaskClub downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.29. 208,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 622.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 471.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

