Sharkey Howes & Javer Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Intel were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 273.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,971,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,371,620. The company has a market capitalization of $208.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.99 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

