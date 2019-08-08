Shah Capital Management Purchases Shares of 520,200 Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)

Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 520,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. Seadrill accounts for 1.2% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Shah Capital Management owned about 0.10% of Seadrill as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 821.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 156,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Seadrill by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47,730 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Seadrill by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 502,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

SDRL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.68. 42,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,754. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97. Seadrill Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Seadrill Profile

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

