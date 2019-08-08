SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45,962 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,387,000 after acquiring an additional 224,785 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Stryker by 160.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.2% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,472,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $922,374.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,347 shares in the company, valued at $30,708,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,097 shares of company stock worth $4,045,678 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The company has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.08.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

