SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 36.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 806,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 216,042 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $28,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 747.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 111.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDXJ stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.14. 866,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,552,015. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.