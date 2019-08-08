SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 349,214 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,214 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $51,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 101,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 468,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,662,000 after acquiring an additional 130,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $793,040.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R Gregory Delagi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $19,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,025,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.74.

TXN stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.94. 281,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,715,966. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

