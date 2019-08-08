SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,228 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 95.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 35.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.48. The company had a trading volume of 599,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,646,390. The company has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

