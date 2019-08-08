SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 323,776 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,776 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $19,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,668,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,764 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,525,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 134.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,014,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,585,000 after buying an additional 1,155,170 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,535,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,891,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,713,264. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $47.19.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.