Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SERV. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE:SERV traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $57.05. 362,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,757. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03. Servicemaster Global has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Kay Wegner sold 53,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $2,834,069.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $131,829.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,448.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,404. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,449,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,496,000 after purchasing an additional 71,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,537,000 after acquiring an additional 38,654 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 110.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,565,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,470,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,380,000 after acquiring an additional 409,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,863,000 after acquiring an additional 65,869 shares during the last quarter.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

